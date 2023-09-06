'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' India's guiding principle in global relations: PM Modi

“We have followed the approach of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ in our country over the last nine years… This is our guiding principle in global relations as well. When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues,” the PM was quoted as saying.

He continued there is a prevailing sense of optimism about India among global leaders, crediting the efforts of 140 crore Indians for it.

“When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India due to the efforts of 140 crore Indians across various sectors. They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”

In June, Modi had proposed to admit the African Union as a full member of the G20 at the bloc’s 18th summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

In this regard, Modi had also written to his counterparts in the other G20 nations proposing that the African Union’s request for full membership of the bloc should be accepted at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, sources had told DH.

A source in New Delhi had then dubbed the PM's initiative as “a step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance”.