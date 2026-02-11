Sachin Tendulkar meets Prez Murmu, PM Modi & other leaders in Delhi; extends invite for son Arjun's wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar and his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. PM Modi was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.
President Droupadi Murmu with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. President Murmu was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and Senior Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi were invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. Shah was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.
Published 11 February 2026, 04:18 IST