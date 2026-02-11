Sachin Tendulkar meets Prez Murmu, PM Modi & other leaders in Delhi; extends invite for son Arjun's wedding

Sachin Tendulkar with his family arrived in Delhi to invite prominent figures for his son Arjun Tendulkar's marriage. As the marriage date draw closer, Sachin Tendulkar has set out to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to invite their presence in his family function. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, is scheduled to marry Saaniya Chandok on March 5, 2026. Arjun, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, and Saaniya recently got engaged and are set to tie the knot soon.