Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sachin Tendulkar meets Prez Murmu, PM Modi & other leaders in Delhi; extends invite for son Arjun's wedding

Sachin Tendulkar with his family arrived in Delhi to invite prominent figures for his son Arjun Tendulkar's marriage. As the marriage date draw closer, Sachin Tendulkar has set out to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to invite their presence in his family function. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, is scheduled to marry Saaniya Chandok on March 5, 2026. Arjun, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, and Saaniya recently got engaged and are set to tie the knot soon.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar and his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. PM Modi was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar and his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. PM Modi was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

Credit: X/@sachin_rt

President Droupadi Murmu with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. President Murmu was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

President Droupadi Murmu with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. President Murmu was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

Credit: X/@sachin_rt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and Senior Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi were invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and Senior Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi were invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

Credit: X/@sachin_rt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. Shah was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar, his would-be wife Saaniya Chandhok and others during a meeting, in New Delhi. Shah was invited to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding.

Credit: X/@sachin_rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiDelhiSachin TendulkarNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuArjun TendulkarTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us