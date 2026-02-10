Menu
Sachin Tendulkar meets Rahul Gandhi, extends invite for son Arjun’s wedding

Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, son Arjun, his fiancee Saaniya, daughter Sara, and some others, met Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 19:37 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 19:37 IST
