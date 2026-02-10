<p>New Delhi: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, here and invited him to his son Arjun's wedding.</p>.<p>Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, son Arjun, his fiancee Saaniya, daughter Sara, and some others, met Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand openers Seifert, Allen blow UAE away with record-breaking stand .<p>"Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya's wedding," Tendulkar said in a post on X along with a picture of his family with Gandhi.</p>.<p>Arjun, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, and Saaniya recently got engaged and are set to tie the knot soon. </p>