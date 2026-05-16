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'Sack Dharmendra Pradhan': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi amid NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak row

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the hard work of 22 lakh NEET aspirants has gone to waste.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNEETIndian politcsDharmendra PradhanRow

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