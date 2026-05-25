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'Sad they have not learnt their lessons': Supreme Court seeks Centre, NTA and CBI response on NEET paper leak

The apex court was hearing pleas for replacement of NTA with robust, autonomous body to conduct medical exam. It also sought response from Centre, NTA and CBI regarding the same.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEETPaper LeakNational Testing Agency

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