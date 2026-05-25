'Sad they have not learnt their lessons': Supreme Court seeks Centre, NTA and CBI response on NEET paper leak

<p>While hearing pleas filed against National Testing Agency on Monday the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> remarked, 'it is sad that they have not learnt any lessons' despite getting several directions issued in connection with the 2024 NEET paper leak case.</p><p>The apex court was hearing pleas for replacement of NTA with robust, autonomous body to conduct medical exam. It also sought response from Centre, NTA and CBI regarding the same.</p>.18-year-old dies by suicide over NEET-UG paper leak in Latur, claims father; cops launch probe.<p>It also directed NTA to file affidavit on compliance of directions suggested by court-appointed monitoring committee in 2024 NEET paper leak matter. </p><p>On May 12, NTA cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate NEET UG-2026 held on May 3 following allegations of paper leak.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>