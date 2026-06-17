'Safety of Indian seafarers of utmost importance': PM Modi tells Trump during G7 meet

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a>, during his meeting with US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday, said that the safety of Indian seafarers working in the Strait of Hormuz area was of "utmost importance" to New Delhi.</p><p>The two met on the sidelines of the final day of the G7 Summit in France.</p>.<p>During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi also stressed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open as it is "vital for the global economy."</p><p>"India has consistently emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation, and we should work together on this issue. Hundreds of lakhs of seafarers are performing the duties across the world, including in the Strait of Hormuz. The security of Indian seafarers is equally important," PM Modi said. </p><p>He voiced India's concerns on maritime safety days after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ahead-of-modi-trump-meet-us-justifies-ship-attacks-offers-no-regret-for-deaths-of-3-indian-sailors-4038403">US Navy strikes</a> on a vessel with Indian crew killed three sailors. </p>.'Lethal actions not justified': Jaishankar to US over killing of Indian sailors; Rubio says 'blockade violation won't be tolerated'.<p>Since PM Modi's last meeting with Trump in February 2025, the latter has made several statements including calling the Indian economy "dead," causing a strain in bilateral relations.</p><p>He made a U-turn on his statement yet again during today's meeting, stating that India is "spending a lot of money in the US."</p><p>"He's (Modi) spending a lot of money in the United States, so we appreciate that—jobs. I just want to say he's been my friend for a long time now, and we've always had a great relationship," Trump told reporters. </p>