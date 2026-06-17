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'Safety of Indian seafarers of utmost importance': PM Modi tells Trump during G7 meet

PM Modi also stressed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open as it is "vital for the global economy."
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:15 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:15 IST
World newsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpEuropeStrait of Hormuz

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