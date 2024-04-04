Saffron shield from corruption charges for 23 politicians who defected to BJP since 2014: Report

A recent investigation by The Indian Express revealed that 25 well-known politicians, who were under investigation for corruption and were being closely scrutinized by central agencies, have shifted allegiance to the BJP from different parties since 2014. In 23 of these instances, legal proceedings against them were either halted or significantly slowed down after they joined the saffron party.

The report highlights a stark difference in how politicians in the opposition are treated compared to those aligned with the BJP.