Sale of lottery tickets not to fall under service tax net: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that the sale of lottery tickets would not be covered under the service tax as it is an actionable claim and not “goods”.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh said conducting a lottery which is a game of chance is ex facie a privilege and an activity conducted by the State and not a service rendered by it.

"The said activity would have a profit motive and is for the purpose of earning additional revenue to the State exchequer. The activity is carried out by sale of lottery tickets to persons, such as the assessees herein, on an outright basis and once the lottery tickets are sold and the amount collected, there is no further relationship between the assessees herein and the State in respect of the lottery tickets sold," the bench said.

In its August 27 judgment, the court allowed an appeal by K Arumugam and others, who were carrying on the business of buying and selling of lottery tickets.

The matter related to the constitutionality of the explanation added to Section 65 (19) (ii) of the Finance Act, 1994, which was omitted with effect from July 1, 2010. However, these cases pertain to the period prior to July 1, 2010.