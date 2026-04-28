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Salim Dola, Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, deported to India after Istanbul arrest

Dola landed at a technical airport in Delhi earlier today.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewssecurityDawood Ibrahim

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