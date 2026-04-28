<p>Salim Dola—a close aide of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dawood-ibrahim">Dawood Ibrahim</a>—was deported to India early morning on Tuesday, reports <em>ANI.</em></p><p>Dola landed at a technical airport in Delhi earlier today. Reports state that Dola was recently apprehended in Istanbul in a high stakes operation.<br></p><p>Read more at:<br><a href="http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/130568519.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst">http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/130568519.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst</a></p> .'Dawood Ibrahim not a terrorist': Mamta Kulkarni sparks controversy; clarifies after outrage.<p>The deportation was carried out after a coordinated operation by intelligence agencies in collaboration with international agencies. </p><p>He was flown in on a special aircraft this morning and is currently being questioned by intelligence officials. Later, he will be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation. </p><p>Intelligence agencies said, 'He was recently apprehended in Istanbul and has now been deported to India."</p>