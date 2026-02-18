<p>Seasoned screenwriter Salim Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/salim-khan-put-on-ventilator-support-family-and-friends-rush-to-meet-him-at-hospital-3902773">suffering a mild brain haemorrhage</a> is reportedly stable.</p><p>Doctors said that he is expected to be taken off ventilator support within a day.</p>.Salim Khan put on ventilator support; family and friends rush to meet him at hospital.<p>Khan, part of the iconic Salim–Javed writing duo that reshaped Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, is currently in the ICU. Doctors clarified that the ventilator was used only as a precaution and that he is not in a critical state.</p><p>Dr Jalil Parkar, who is part of the medical team treating him, said Khan was brought in with high blood pressure and a small haemorrhage in the brain. “We conducted all necessary investigations and carried out a procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA). It has been successfully completed. He is fine and stable and has been shifted back to the ICU. We are hopeful of removing the ventilator by tomorrow,” Parkar said.</p><p>He added that the haemorrhage has been controlled and no surgery is required.</p>.Screenwriter Salim Khan stable but under close observation, doctor says.<p>Family members including sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughter Alvira, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma were seen at the hospital. Khan’s longtime writing partner Javed Akhtar also visited him as concern over his health spread.</p><p>Salim Khan turned 90 in November last year. Born in Indore, he moved to Mumbai in his youth hoping to become an actor. After nearly a decade of struggling with minor roles, he shifted to writing and soon partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming one of the most successful screenwriting teams in Indian cinema.</p><p>Together, they wrote a string of landmark films that defined an era, including <em>Sholay</em>, <em>Deewar</em>, <em>Don</em>, <em>Zanjeer</em>, <em>Trishul</em>, <em>Seeta Aur Geeta</em>, <em>Yaadon Ki Baaraat</em>, <em>Haathi Mere Saathi</em> and <em>Mr India</em>. Their work not only produced several blockbusters but also introduced a new style of storytelling and dialogue that left a lasting impact on Hindi films.</p><p>Doctors said Khan’s recovery will take time because of his age, but his condition remains stable and under close medical supervision.</p>