Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera buys Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore

Bollywood star Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera recently shared a photo of his new luxury car. Shera bought a Range Rover which is priced at about Rs 1.4 crore.
While sharing the picture with his new black Range Rover on his Instagram account, Shera wrote in the caption, "With the blessings of the almighty. we welcome the new member in the house."
The post garnered over 300k likes and a flurry of comments congratulating Shera for the milestone.
Salman Khan has been seen sharing a close bond with Shera multiple times. Shera's real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly and has been Khan's bodyguard since 1995. Shera had one said, "Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga" (As long as I am alive, I will stay with brother).
Apart from this, Shera also runs a security firm named 'Tiger Security'. which was in charge of the security of singer Justin Bieber duing his concert in Mumbai in 2017.
Shera has won various awards for bodybuilding including Mr Mumbai junior in 1987, Mr Maharashtra junior in 1988. Shera in 2019 joined the political party shiv sena.
Recently, videos of Salman Khan appearing bothered by an injury at an event started doing the rounds on social media, after which several fans posted get well soon messages online.
In several clips circulating on the Internet, Salman -- who on Wednesday attended "Bacche Bole Morya" to advocate the need of cleanliness and eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival this season -- could be seen wincing as he touched his right side of rib cage.
A source close to the actor confirmed that Salman had suffered a rib injury but he is doing fine.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 30 August 2024, 13:14 IST