Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera buys Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore

Bollywood star Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera recently shared a photo of his new luxury car. Shera bought a Range Rover which is priced at about Rs 1.4 crore.

While sharing the picture with his new black Range Rover on his Instagram account, Shera wrote in the caption, "With the blessings of the almighty. we welcome the new member in the house."

The post garnered over 300k likes and a flurry of comments congratulating Shera for the milestone.