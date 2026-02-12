<p>Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police said on Wednesday, a day after actor Ranveer Singh got a threat through WhatsApp.</p>.<p>The sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said, without providing further details.</p>.<p>Though there was no formal complaint, the Mumbai police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma, an official said.</p>.<p>Crime branch sleuths are verifying whether the email was genuine or somebody played mischief, he said.</p>.<p>The email comes close on the heels of actor Ranveer Singh receiving a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons.</p>.<p>Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer made with the purpose of extortion, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Last week, an unidentified shooter fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.</p>