Same-sex marriage case not strictly legal, govt may bring law to give gay couples right to marry: Ex-SC judge

"There was a consensus (among the five judges) that it would be difficult to give marriage rights because it has many cultural, religious issues. So what was looked into was whether under the Special Marriage Act could this be fitted in. Again there was a consensus that it would be difficult to do so. But the minority view was we could give something almost as much by putting it as civil union. The majority view was it could not be done. That's the opinion. What will happen 5 years hence, 10 years hence, is another matter," he said.