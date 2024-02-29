Sameer Wankhede evades question on contesting Lok Sabha polls, calls PM Modi 'real hero'

Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who led the drugs probe against Aryan Khan, recently made a comment surrounding the buzz of him contesting Lok Sabha polls.

"Who knows what will happen tomorrow," he told India Today as he addressed a question on a report that hinted on his political debut in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Wankhede was sharing insights about a report published by Hindustan Times earlier this month which referred to his involvement in public functions at Washim in Maharashtra, where he and his wife Kranti Redkar were reportedly seen doing charity work. Wankhede hails from Washim.