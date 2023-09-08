'Sanatan Dharma' debate becomes sticky wicket for BJP and Congress

The controversy erupted down South but its resonance was far and wide, beyond the influence of Dravidian politics. Especially the north of the Vindhya range where the BJP is well entrenched.

It is a theme that is in sync with the BJP’s core ideological moorings -- cultural nationalism. No wonder BJP leaders in Delhi lapped up the opportunity over Udhay's remarks -- they accused the entire I.N.D.I.A alliance of working to eradicate the 'Sanatan Dharma'.

The anti-BJP allies like the Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, TMC, and the Congress seemed uncomfortable with the ensuing developments. Even the Mandal parties in UP and Bihar preferred to let it pass.

A senior Congress leader told DH that the controversy was "unnecessary" especially at a time when the non-NDA Opposition was trying to find its feet and faith -- giving BJP a handle every time Congress leadership shares the stage with its Tamil Nadu ally.

But there is also an understanding within the BJP that a rebuttal to the DMK's assertion has to be calibrated. One misstep or a rash statement, and the entire issue can spiral out of control and land on the caste pitch, not a very comfortable situation for the BJP to bat on.

Also with the G20 Summit around the corner, the ruling party would want to avoid a controversy back home which could have a spillover effect.

Likewise, the India vs Bharat debate has a broader political connotation which can be exploited by the Opposition to question the real intent behind the idea which would entail changes in the Constitution.

Ostensibly, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has had to underscore Sangh’s support for the constitutional provisions for affirmative actions, especially reservations.

The secrecy around the special session of Parliament, the 'One Nation One Election' buzz has kept the Opposition off balance for the last week. A more cohesive and considered response to Udhayanidhi’s assertion may come after the curtains come down on the G20 Summit.