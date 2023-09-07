Sanatan Dharma row: BJP questions silence of Gandhis on Udhayanidhi's remarks

On a day when the Congress sought to officially distance itself from the Sanatan Dharma comment of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the BJP questioned the silence of the Gandhis over the matter.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking to reporters at Patna, said that “the silence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra” who he said are the “movers and shakers” of the Congress is questionable. “The BJP will never tolerate such denigration of the Hindu faith,” Prasad said.