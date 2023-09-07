Sanatan Dharma row: BJP questions silence of Gandhis on Udhayanidhi's remarks

On a day when the Congress sought to officially distance itself from the Sanatan Dharma comment of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the BJP questioned the silence of the Gandhis over the matter.
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking to reporters at Patna, said that “the silence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra” who he said are the “movers and shakers” of the Congress is questionable. “The BJP will never tolerate such denigration of the Hindu faith,” Prasad said.
“In the Congress, the Home Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara questioned the origins of Hinduism. And Priyank Kharge, the son of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, makes derogratory statements about Sanatana Dharma,” he said,
Prasad carried printouts which he said were copies of the original manuscript of the Constitution. “Hindu deities like Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman were inscribed in the original copy of the Constitution which bears the signature of the members of the Constituent Assembly,” he said.
The party’s Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai alleged that the DMK has been vilifying Sanatan Dharma year after year. “Tamil Nadu has seen this drama for decades. When elections approach, Rahul Gandhi becomes Amar in one state, Akbar in another state and Anthony in another state. DMK stands for dengue, malaria and kosu,” Annamalai said.