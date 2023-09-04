Sanatan Dharma row: BJP slams Udhayanidhi, says I.N.D.I.A bloc competing to abuse Hinduism

The BJP on Monday mounted an attack on the I.N.D.I.A bloc over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, and said that while the grouping is yet to decide on a leader, it has already insulted Hindus.

The party fielded Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who said that the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A coalition are competing among themselves in abusing Hinduism. “A competition of abusing, cursing and humiliating India's civilisation and basic faith—Sanatan Dharma—has started among the leaders of this arrogant coalition,” Pradhan said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Pradhan added that Udhayanidhi's comments came on the back of the I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai, where the Opposition bloc failed to appoint a leader. “Sometimes it is Udhayanidhi, sometimes it is Karti Chidambaram, sometimes Priyank Kharge, and sometimes Swami Prasad Maurya: all of them are engaged in defaming our religion at different times under a plan,” he said.