Homeindia

Don't 'believe' in Udhayanidhi's remarks: Congress breaks silence on Sanatan Dharma row

'Every single member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance has immense respect for every community, religion, and faith,' Khera added.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 10:14 IST

The Congress on Thursday broke its silence on the row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, saying it respects all religions and does not "believe" in said comments.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The Indian National Congress has believed in 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' wherein nobody can treat any particular faith as less than any other faith. Congress does not believe in any of those comments (Udhayanidhi Stalin 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks)."

"Every single member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance has immense respect for every community, religion, and faith," Khera added.

More to follow...

(Published 07 September 2023, 10:14 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPawan KheraDMKSanatan DharmaUdhayanidhi StalinI.N.D.I.A

