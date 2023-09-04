Sanatan Dharma row: Petition filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for hurting Hindu sentiments

A petition was filed before a court in Bihar on Monday against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin over the latter's controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Lal alleging that the remarks have hurt Hindu sentiments.

Ojha, who remains in the news for his petitions against political bigwigs and other celebrities, has sought the trial of the Tamil Nadu CM and his son, who is also a cabinet minister, under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter has been posted for hearing on September 14.