JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sanatan Dharma 'symbols' part of 'mahaprasadam' for guests at Ram temple consecration

The 'mahaprasad' includes four 'laddoos', water from the sacred Saryu river in a small bottle, kalwa (sacred cotton red thread roll tied on the hands of the participants), supari (betel nuts) and akshat (unbroken rice).
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 16:06 IST

Follow Us

'Prasadam' is an integral part of any religious event and the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday will be no exception.

What is, however, unique in the 'maha prasadam' to be given to the guests after the consecration ceremony is that instead of only 'laddoos' (a popular sweet at religious events), it will also include symbols of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

The 'mahaprasad' includes four 'laddoos' made of 'besan' (gram flour), water from the sacred Saryu river in a small bottle, kalwa (cotton red thread roll considered to be sacred and tied on the hands of the participants, usually by the priests in the rituals), supari (betel nuts) and akshat (unbroken rice).

These items would be distributed among the guests in a specially prepared packet after the ceremony is over. It is only for the guests, says Kamal Bhai Rawal, president of the Sant Sewa Samiti, Karnavati, Gujarat.

Kamal Bhai's organisation has been entrusted with the task of preparing the 'mahaprasadam'.

''We will be preparing 20 thousand packets of the mahaprasadam,'' he said while supervising the preparation in Ayodhya.

Rawal said that the idea behind including other items in the 'maha prasadam' besides the 'laddoos' was to make the recipients familiar with the symbols of the Sanatan Dharma. ''All these items symbolize sanatan dharma,'' he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 January 2024, 16:06 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaSanatan DharmaRam MandirRam Temple

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT