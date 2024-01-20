Sanatan Dharma 'symbols' part of 'mahaprasadam' for guests at Ram temple consecration

'Prasadam' is an integral part of any religious event and the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday will be no exception.

What is, however, unique in the 'maha prasadam' to be given to the guests after the consecration ceremony is that instead of only 'laddoos' (a popular sweet at religious events), it will also include symbols of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

The 'mahaprasad' includes four 'laddoos' made of 'besan' (gram flour), water from the sacred Saryu river in a small bottle, kalwa (cotton red thread roll considered to be sacred and tied on the hands of the participants, usually by the priests in the rituals), supari (betel nuts) and akshat (unbroken rice).