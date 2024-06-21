Sania Mirza's father dismisses rumours of tennis star getting married to Mohammed Shami, calls them 'rubbish'

After Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik's divorce was confirmed earlier this year, the Indian tennis star back in the headlines now, as per the NDTV report, for rumours of getting married again.
The speculation is that Sania Mirza and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami are getting married. Shami is also separated from his wife Hasin Jahan, as per the publication.
However, Sania Mirza's father have cleared the air and told NDTV that the rumours are false and that she is not getting married to Mohammed Shami.
NDTV quoted him saying, "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him."
Sania Mirza, who has retired from professional tennis recently shared a post on her Instagram where she informed her followers that she has embarked on a journey of Hajj.
"Dear friends and loved ones, I have been blessed with the incredible opportunity to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj," she wrote in the post.
"As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as i embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger imaan," it further read.
Shoaib and Sania had got married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and lived in Dubai afterwards.
In a career spanning 20 years, where she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania was seen as a trailblazer for women in sport.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 21 June 2024, 12:50 IST