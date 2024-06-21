Sania Mirza's father dismisses rumours of tennis star getting married to Mohammed Shami, calls them 'rubbish'

However, Sania Mirza's father have cleared the air and told NDTV that the rumours are false and that she is not getting married to Mohammed Shami.

NDTV quoted him saying, "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him."

Sania Mirza, who has retired from professional tennis recently shared a post on her Instagram where she informed her followers that she has embarked on a journey of Hajj.

"Dear friends and loved ones, I have been blessed with the incredible opportunity to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj," she wrote in the post.