Sanjay Singh not allowed to take oath as Rajya Sabha member despite court order: AAP

New Delhi: AAP on Monday alleged that Sanjay Singh, who is presently in judicial custody, was not allowed to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP despite a court order, even as Rajya Sabha sources defended it saying it was not part of the list of business and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar could not have done it.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the Chairman was going against the Constitutional position that every MP will take oath.

"I think the Chairman of Rajya Sabha is going against the Constitutional provisions of this country. Article 99 of the Constitution says that every member shall take the oath. This matter of privileges (Singh was facing a privilege committee probe) was related to his membership which has already expired....You cannot deny him oath in his new term," he claimed.