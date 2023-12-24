JOIN US
india

'Sanjay Singh not my relative,' says Brij Bhushan on suspension of WFI, backs announcement of U-15, U-20 nationals

The Sports Ministry has accused the WFI of being under the influence of former members, which is 'in complete disregard to the Sports Code'.
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 09:26 IST

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has distanced himself from the wrestling body after it was suspended by the government.

The Sports Ministry has accused the WFI of being under the influence of former members, which is "in complete disregard to the Sports Code".

When asked about the government's decision, Singh claimed that he does not have a say in the matter as the newly elected WFI chief, whose win he was seen celebrating, is not his relative.

However, Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers, backed the WFI's decision to announce the U-15 and U-20 nationals, claiming that otherwise an entire year of many wrestlers would go to waste.

More to follow...

