Sanjiv Khanna commences judicial proceedings as 51st Chief Justice of India

<p>New Delhi: Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sanjiv-khanna-takes-oath-as-51st-cji-3270789">Sanjiv Khanna</a> commenced judicial proceedings on Monday, his first day as Chief Justice of India, and thanked lawyers for wishing him well.</p>.<p>Justice Khanna was sworn in as the 51st CJI earlier in the day by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.</p>.<p>'Thank you," said the CJI who assembled in courtroom one alongwith Justice Sanjay Kumar minutes after noon.</p>.<p>"I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI," wished senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi at the outset of day proceedings.</p>.From district court to CJI chair, Justice Khanna makes a distinguished career.<p>Other lawyers present in the courtroom also wished the CJI well.</p>.<p>When a bar leader raised an issue relating to sequencing of cases listed in a day for hearing, the CJI said that it was in his mind and he will consider it.</p>.<p>Justice Khanna took the oath in English "in the name of god" at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.</p>.<p>Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna will serve as the CJI for a little over six months and demit office on May 13, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65.</p>.<p>He succeeded Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-y-chandrachud">D Y Chandrachud</a> who demitted office on Sunday.</p>.<p>Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former CJI J S Khehar were among those present on the occasion, besides Justice Chandrachud. </p>