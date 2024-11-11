Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sanjiv Khanna commences judicial proceedings as 51st Chief Justice of India

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna will serve as the CJI for a little over six months and demit office on May 13, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 08:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSanjiv Khanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us