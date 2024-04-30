Sanofi introduces diabetes drug Soliqua in India

New Delhi: Sanofi India on Tuesday said it has launched its diabetes drug Soliqua in the country.

The company introduced the medication after receiving the marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) earlier last year.

Soliqua is a once-daily injectable combination drug containing insulin, glargine 100 units/ml, which is a long-acting basal insulin and lixisenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

It is available at a therapy cost of Rs 1,850 per pen.