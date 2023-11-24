Sara Tendulkar raises concern over fake social media accounts, deepfakes

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is the latest personality to raise concern about misuse of technology, particularly advanced AI models and deepfakes.
Sara took to Instagram and shared a note to her fans about fake accounts on other social media platforms that have been using her name and pretending to be her.
She wrote, “Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.” (sic)
Screengrab of Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@saratendulkar
A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them," she added while urging X to take stern action.
"Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that’s based on trust and reality," Sara concluded her statement.
In the recent past, several celebrities have fallen victims of deepfakes, including altered visuals and audio recordings with the use of futuristic Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques.
Recently, actress Rashmika Mandanna also voiced her opinion and raised concern about this technique after her obscene deepfake visual went viral.
Celebrities like Katrina and Kajol were also victims of deepfakes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said that deepfakes are one of the biggest threats faced by India and that they can cause chaos in society. Modi had also urged the media to educate people on deepfakes.