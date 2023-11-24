Sara Tendulkar raises concern over fake social media accounts, deepfakes

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is the latest personality to raise concern about misuse of technology, particularly advanced AI models and deepfakes.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a note to her fans about fake accounts on other social media platforms that have been using her name and pretending to be her.

She wrote, “Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.” (sic)