Sarbananda Sonowal launches cruise bharat mission

The Cruise India Mission will be implemented in three phases, beginning from 1 October 2024 up to 31 March 2029.
The Phase 1 (01.10.2024 – 30.09.2025) will focus on conducting studies, master planning, and forming cruise alliances with neighbouring countries. It will also modernise existing cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to enhance the potential of cruise circuits.
The Phase 2 (01.10.2025 – 31.03.2027) will concentrate on developing new cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to activate high-potential cruise locations and circuits.
The Phase 3 (01.04.2027 – 31.03.2029) will focus on integrating all cruise circuits across the Indian Subcontinent, marking the maturity of the cruise ecosystem while continuing the development of cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations.
The Cruise Bharat Mission targets three key cruise segments.
First, the Ocean & Harbour Cruise segment encompasses ocean cruises, including deep-sea and coastal cruises, along with harbour-based yachting and sailing cruises.
Second, the River & Inland Cruise segment focuses on river and inland cruises on canals, backwaters, creeks, and lakes.
Lastly, the Island Cruise segment highlights inter-island cruises, lighthouse tours, live-aboard experiences, expedition cruises, and boutique cruises to lesser-known destinations.
“Cruise, with its tremendous potential in our country, has remained unexplored for long. With this visionary mission, it is aimed at transforming our maritime landscape and harnessing the potential of India’s vast coastline and waterways through cruise tourism. Based on critical pillars of infrastructure development, amp up cruise experience for tourists and sustainability of resources, the three phased mission will develop world class infrastructure and enable growth of cruise tourism and maritime trade,” added Sonowal.
The mission aims to continuously work towards the development of world-class infrastructure and destinations while leveraging technology to provide a seamless experience for embarkation, disembarkation, and destination visits.
It will promote the cultural, historical, and natural circuits of the Indian Subcontinent, ensuring inclusive and equitable growth for all stakeholders, including ports, cruise lines, vessel operators, tour operators, service providers, and local communities.
Additionally, the mission will enable the responsible involvement of all regulatory agencies such as Customs, Immigration, CISF, State Tourism Departments, State Maritime Agencies, District Administrations, and local police.