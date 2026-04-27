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'Sarke Chunar' row: Sanjay Dutt apologises; to sponsor education of 50 tribal girls

The song, which sparked outrage on social media, appears to have been removed from YouTube, although it was widely played and shared across various platforms.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsNora FatehiNational Commission for WomenSanjay Dutt

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