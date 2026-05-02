Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Sarv Shakti' becomes first India-bound LPG tanker to cross Strait of Hormuz in two weeks

The ship has 20 crew members onboard including 18 Indians.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsWest AsiaStrait of HormuzLPG Tanker

Follow us on :

Follow Us