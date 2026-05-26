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Satellite study finds PM pollution rose over 20% across the Indo-Gangetic Plain

Researchers warned that the pollution is no longer confined to its source regions.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 04:09 IST
India NewsPollutionenvironmentstudy

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