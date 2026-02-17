Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Satire, free speech should be protected': X to Delhi High Court on Baba Ramdev's personality rights plea

Baba Ramdev has alleged large-scale misappropriation and commercial exploitation of his personality, image, and identity across various online and social media platforms.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtMetaBaba RamdevX Platform

Follow us on :

Follow Us