<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based trailer and truck body manufacturer, SATRAC Engineering Private Limited, on Wednesday inaugurated its first plant outside Karnataka at Sriperumbudur near here with an investment of Rs 250 crore.</p><p>SATRAC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co, also plans to set up three new plants in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jamshedpur">Jamshedpur</a>, and redevelop one of the existing plants in Bengaluru by investing about Rs 900 crores in the next two years.</p><p>The new plant has a production capacity of about 800 units per month, which will be expanded to 1,200 per month in the next two years. With this addition, SATRAC now operates two world-class manufacturing facilities across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> and Bengaluru, with a combined production capacity exceeding 1,500 units per month, during peak production months. "We also plan to invest another Rs 70-80 crore in the next 24 months.</p><p>This is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-asia">South Asia's</a> largest trailer and truck body manufacturing facility. Our expansion across India is aimed at strengthening our company's presence across important industrial corridors, enabling faster delivery, stronger regional engagement, and deeper market penetration," he said.</p><p>The 'load body' manufactured at the Chennai plant will be supplied to auto majors like Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV),<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-motors"> Tata Motors</a>, Ashok Leyland, Eicher, Volvo, and Scania. These bodies will be attached to their front cab chassis and sold to end customers.</p><p>The Chennai plant strengthens SATRAC's ability to serve India's growing infrastructure and logistics sectors while reinforcing its export ambitions in partnership with its Japanese parent company, Bantwal added.</p><p>"If we are to be world-class, we must think and build world-class. This facility brings us closer to our customers, strengthens our export capabilities with our Japanese partners, and enhances India's position as a global hub for advanced commercial vehicle <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/engineering">engineering</a>," he added.</p><p>In the last fiscal, the company reported revenue of Rs 550 crore and is aiming to double it in two years with the launch of the Chennai plant, which will now be the company's flagship facility, he said.</p>