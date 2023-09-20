Save Amrit Sarovars as notified wetlands, greens plea to PM

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amrit Sarovar project, environmentalists have appealed to him to have the 75,000-odd waterbodies notified as wetlands along with 2 lakh plus wetlands identified by the National Wetland Atlas.
The ambiguity over listing and then notifying the Atlas-identified wetlands has created so much confusion that the nation is losing the precious water bodies to the haphazard urban development, the green groups pointed out.
Just about 1,255 wetlands have been notified for conservation of the 7.57 lakh wetlands identified by the Atlas prepared by the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the ISRO, as per the union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Control (MOEFCC)-sponsored Indian Wetlands website.
There are over two lakh wetlands which are over 2.25 hectares and these have to be protected as per a Supreme Court ruling.
Noting that little progress has been achieved in notifying these wetlands for protection, NatConnect Foundation has informed the Prime Minister that his pet 75,000 Amrit Sarovars could also face the danger of burial and extinction if they are not notified as wetlands.
“We draw your attention to the specific issue of gross delay in listing and notifying the wetlands as per the Wetland Atlas of 2006-07 and the decadal change atlas of 2016-17,” NatConnect Director B N Kumar said.
The status of the petition shows that it is under process and referred to Rajasekhar Ratti (Scientist D) in the MOEFCC.
Most of the wetlands, major and minor, are constantly facing the threat of being buried under the guise of development, he said and apprehended that the 75,000-odd Amrit Sarovars will also face the same fate as many wetlands that were buried in major cities if they are not notified as wetlands.
With a view to conserving water for the future, the Prime Minister has launched the Mission Amrit Sarovar on April 24, 2022 aiming at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Kumar said The government has rightly stressed the importance of on its website Indian Wetlands as the source of water, flood and storm buffers, water purifiers, recreation and tourism destinations, places suited for multi-disciplinary studies on nature-society interactions, carbon sinks, habitat for migratory birds and biodiversity hotspots.
“Our main supply of freshwater comes from an array of wetlands. Groundwater contained in aquifers accounts for over 95per cent of available freshwater and is the most critical source of drinking water and irrigation. Several wetlands help soak rainfall and recharge groundwater,” the government website says.
Kharghar-based activist Nareshchandra Singh agreed that Amrit Sarovars must also be given the status of wetlands and be brought under the purview of the Central and State Wetland Authorities.
Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, said “we have lost several intertidal wetlands in Uran to the so-called infrastructure development during the last over four years with the authorities concerned remaining unconcerned.”