Save Amrit Sarovars as notified wetlands, greens plea to PM

“Our main supply of freshwater comes from an array of wetlands. Groundwater contained in aquifers accounts for over 95per cent of available freshwater and is the most critical source of drinking water and irrigation. Several wetlands help soak rainfall and recharge groundwater,” the government website says.

Kharghar-based activist Nareshchandra Singh agreed that Amrit Sarovars must also be given the status of wetlands and be brought under the purview of the Central and State Wetland Authorities.