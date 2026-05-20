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AI-171 crash: Saw pilot's body in seated position still gripping controls, claims crash victim's relative

The bodies of victims, many charred beyond recognition, were shifted to the mortuary at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in the Asarwa area for identification and DNA matching.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 04:46 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPlane Crashpilot

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