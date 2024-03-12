SBI sends all electoral bonds data to Election Commission, a day after Supreme Court rap

Now, the Election Commission will have to publish the details shared by the SBI on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

“In compliance of the Supreme Court's directions to the SBI, contained in its order dated Feb 15 and March 11, 2024…data on electoral bonds has been supplied by the State Bank of India to the Election Commission of India, today, March 12, 2024,” the Election Commission posted on ‘X’.

On February 15, the Supreme Court had declared electoral bonds as unconstitutional. The SBI had earlier this month approached the Supreme Court seeking extension of the March 6 deadline to provide details of electoral bonds to the EC till June 30.

However on Monday, the SC rejected the application and asked it to submit details by Tuesday evening and asked the EC to upload it by March 15. It also asked the EC to publicise details provided to it by parties on redemption of electoral bonds immediately.

There was no information from the Election Commission about it releasing the data, which the parties have shared with it.



Since 2018, the SBI has sold electoral bonds worth Rs 16,518.10 crore in 30 phases with the ruling BJP getting nearly 55 per cent of it.