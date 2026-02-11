Menu
2020 riots case: Supreme Court notice to Delhi police on Tasleem Ahmed's bail plea

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale issued notice on a plea filed by Ahmed challenging a Delhi High Court order.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 08:59 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 08:59 IST

