SC acquits two death row convicts in kidnap-cum-murder case; voices concern on shoddy police probe

As long back as in the year 2003, the Report of Dr Justice V S Malimath’s ‘Committee on Reforms of Criminal Justice System’ had recorded their role in critical importance of the criminal justice system, the bench said.

It also pointed out the Law Commission of India's 239th report of March 2012 had observed that the principal causes of the low rate of conviction are due to inept, unscientific investigation by the police and lack of proper coordination between police and prosecution machinery.

"Despite passage of considerable time since these gloomy insights, we are dismayed to say that they remain sadly true even to this day," the bench said.

In the case, the bench said, the police tailored their investigation, with complete indifference to the essential norms in proceeding against the accused and in gathering evidence; leaving important leads unchecked and glossing over other leads that did not suit the story that they had conceived.

"It is high time, perhaps, that a consistent and dependable code of investigation is devised with a mandatory and detailed procedure for the police to implement and abide by during the course of their investigation so that the guilty do not walk free on technicalities, as they do in most cases in our country," the bench said.

In strong observations, the bench said it is indeed perplexing that, despite the innumerable weak links and loopholes in the prosecution’s case, the trial court as well as the High Court were not only inclined to accept the same at face value but went to the extent of imposing and sustaining capital punishment on Rajesh Yadav and Raja Yadav.

"No valid and acceptable reasons were put forth as to why this case qualified as the ‘rarest of rare cases’, warranting such drastic punishment. Per contra, we find that the yawning infirmities and gaps in the chain of circumstantial evidence in this case warrant acquittal of the appellants by giving them the benefit of doubt," the bench said.