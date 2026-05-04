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SC agrees to hear AgustaWestland middleman James' plea for release from jail

James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case, and the other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:25 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:25 IST
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