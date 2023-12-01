SC agrees to hear plea challenging provisions of Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014

'This writ petition challenges the constitutional validity of Rule 5(4)(a) and Rule 5(4)(b) of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014 to the extent that the said rules require the consent of 'near relative or person in lawful possession of the body' for removal of a donor's organ or tissue after his or her death despite the fact that the deceased donor has provided a valid authorisation during its lifetime for donation of his/her organs,' it said.