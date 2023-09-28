SC allows bail to 75-yr-old lawyer held guilty in rape-murder case of 1983

The Supreme Court has allowed bail to a 75-year-old lawyer held guilty in April this year in a 40-year-old case related to rape and murder of his young niece.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the Calcutta High Court to put stringent conditions upon the appellant and fix a time and schedule to decide on his appeal.

The bench asked the High Court to give out-of-turn priority to the disposal of the appeal in his case.

The court set aside the High Court's order of May 17, 2023, declining bail to appellant Banamali Choudhury alias Banamali Chaudhury.

"The occurrence is of the year 1983 which is forty years old now. There are reasons and reasons why the trial was delayed. The trial came to an end with the order of conviction of the appellant on April 21, 2023. The appellant was throughout on bail. The present age of the appellant is about 75 years," the bench noted.

The court noted inordinate delay in disposal of the trial in the 1983 and age of the petitioner in its order.

The Calcutta High Court's division bench had declined to suspend sentence of the appellant in view of the gravity of the offence.

The court pointed out the instant case involves brutal rape and murder of a girl, who was found strangulated in a room. The appellant is her maternal uncle and a prosecution witness heard the victim shouting “mama mama” (“maternal uncle maternal uncle”) from the room, it pointed out.

The High Court has also noted appellant had refused to give his semen when requested by the investigating agency.

"Such conduct led the trial court to draw an adverse inference against him. Right against self-incrimination does not extend to refusal of bodily fluids during investigation as held in State of Bombay Vs Kathi Kalu Oghad (1962). Under such circumstances, the stance of the trial judge cannot be said to be unfounded. Other evidence on record rules out the possibility of access of any other male person to the victim. Conviction cannot be said to be perverse," the HC had said.