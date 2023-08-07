SC allows ED to take custody of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

The plea said: “not being a ‘police officer’, there is no law that confers powers on the ED to seek police custody of the accused. There is no provision in the PMLA that confers powers to the ED to seek an order of remand to its own custody in the same manner as ‘an officer in charge of a police station’ or ‘a police officer making the investigation’ exercises on production before a Magistrate under section 167 CrPC post arrest”.