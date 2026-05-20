SC allows for euthanasia of ‘dangerous dogs'

<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday said unchecked dog bite incidents could push civic life into a harsh regression, where Darwin’s principle of “survival of the fittest” becomes the governing law of public spaces.</p><p>The court allowed euthanasia for rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous stray dogs to curb the threat to human life.</p><p>It said the authorities may resort to euthanasia in areas where the stray dog population has reached alarming proportions and where frequent dog bites pose a continuing threat to public safety.</p><p>The bench warned that non-compliance to the directions of this court shall be viewed seriously. Contempt proceedings, disciplinary proceedings and tortious liability shall be initiated against states for noncompliance, it stated.</p><p>The top court dismissed pleas to modify its November 2025 order on removing all stray dogs from institutional areas like schools, hospitals, and railway stations.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria cited data from across the country on stray dog bite incidents, noting that these incidents have caused increasing concern among people.</p><p>The bench said such incidents affect public confidence in civic administration and urban governance.</p><p>Justice Mehta said, “The figures viewed cumulatively reveal staggering dimensions of the problem and underscore…the harm caused by such incidents is not really statistical in nature, but has grave human, societal and public health consequences.”</p><p>The bench said the right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution necessarily encompasses every citizen’s right to move freely and access public spaces without living under constant apprehension of physical harm, attack, or exposure to life-threatening events, such as dog bites in public areas.</p><p>The court said if dog bite incidents go unchecked, the inevitable consequence may lead to a regression towards a state where Darwinian theory of evolution — namely, survival of the fittest —would effectively govern civic life and public spaces.</p><p>“Such a situation would be wholly incompatible with a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. The Constitution does not envisage a society where children, the elderly, and vulnerable citizens are compelled to survive at the mercy of physical strength, chance, or circumstances, owing to the failure of state machinery to discharge its constitutional and statutory obligations,” the bench said.</p><p>The court also issued a slew of directions in the matter, including that states/UTs should take measures to enforce the Animal Welfare Board of India Rules.</p>.Unchecked dog‑bite incidents will push civic life into harsh regression: SC.<p>It also ordered that states/UTs shall set up at least one Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in one district.</p>.<p>The court said officials of the local bodies and institutions, who are duty-bound to implement the directions to secure places from dogs, shall be entitled to due protection for the performance of their duties.</p>.<p>The bench made it clear that no FIRs or criminal complaints should ordinarily be registered against them for performing their duties.</p>.<p>The judgment came on several petitions seeking modification of its November 7, 2025, order directing authorities to remove stray animals from institutional areas and roads.</p>.<p>The bench directed that the state would carry out the necessary steps to strengthen and implement the AWBI framework rules.</p>.<p>"They shall ensure the establishment of at least one fully functional ABC centre in each district. Having regard to population density of each state district, the authorities shall take necessary steps to expand ABC centres. All necessary measures are to be taken to implement the directions of this court and ensure that the same is implemented in letter and spirit and ensure implementation of AWB rules. Informed and reasoned decisions shall be taken to extend the direction of this court to other public places, having regard to ensure a safe environment for the public at large. Such decisions shall be implemented in a time-bound manner," the bench said.</p>.<p>The court further said that the state must ensure adequate availability of anti-rabies medicine.</p>.<p>"Stray dog bites continue to occur. Reports reveal that the problem has assumed deeply disturbing proportions. In the city of Sri Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan alone, 1,084 dog bites were reported in a month. Young children suffered grievous injuries, including mauling of their faces, according to reports. Tamil Nadu recorded 2 lakh-odd dog bites in the first four months of the year," the court said.</p>.<p>The bench further said it was apprised of reports that demonstrate dog bite incidents in airports, residential areas, urban centres, etc. The very occurrence of repeated dog bite incidents in the country’s busiest airport (IGI) demonstrates grave inadequacy.</p>.<p>"A German traveller was bitten in Surat. Such incidents adversely affect public confidence in urban governance. The harm is not just statistical; it is unfathomable," it added.</p>