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SC allows for euthanasia of ‘dangerous dogs'

The top court dismissed pleas to modify its November 2025 order on removing all stray dogs from institutional areas like schools, hospitals, and railway stations.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 00:59 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 00:59 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtstray dogsEuthanasiaDog bite

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