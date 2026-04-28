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SC allows shifting of deer from Delhi park to Rajasthan

The court also upheld the Delhi High Court's decision regarding deer's translocation to places outside Delhi while retaining a few of them at the AN Jha Park.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDeer

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