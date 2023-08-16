Article 370: SC asks if Parliament could enact law to divide J&K into two UTs during President’s Rule

It can increase the area of any state, diminish the area of any state, alter the boundaries of any state, alter the name of any state: 'Provided that no Bill for the purpose shall be introduced in either House of Parliament except on the recommendation of the President and unless, where the proposal contained in the Bill affects the area, boundaries or name of any of the States, the Bill has been referred by the President to the Legislature of that State for expressing its views thereon within such period as may be specified in the reference or within such further period as the President may allow and the period so specified or allowed has expired.'

Article 4 allows for consequential changes in the Ist Schedule i.e. names of the States in the Union of India and IVth Schedule i.e. the number of seats allotted in the Rajya Sabha for each state.