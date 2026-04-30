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SC asks Centre to consider amending law on terminating pregnancy of rape survivors beyond 20 weeks

The bench, however, reiterated that the decision on whether to proceed with termination should be left to the survivor and her parents, with AIIMS assisting them in making an informed choice.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtrapesurvivors

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