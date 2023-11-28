SC asks Centre to consider relocation of 284 students from Manipur University

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Manipur government to look into a plea by 284 students from Manipur University, Imphal, seeking a direction to the Union government to relocate them to different central varsities in the country, so that their academic year is not lost.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the petitioners, urged a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to issue a directive allowing students affected by ethnic violence in Manipur to be admitted to other central universities. She drew a parallel with the case of Kashmir migrants, highlighting that the students have already lost six months in the academic year, and most of them are no longer in Manipur.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the bench that the list of students had been provided to the committee, and the committee was currently reviewing it.