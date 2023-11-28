SC asks Centre to consider relocation of 284 students from Manipur University

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Manipur government to look into a plea by 284 students from Manipur University, Imphal, seeking a direction to the Union government to relocate them to different central varsities in the country, so that their academic year is not lost.
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the petitioners, urged a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to issue a directive allowing students affected by ethnic violence in Manipur to be admitted to other central universities. She drew a parallel with the case of Kashmir migrants, highlighting that the students have already lost six months in the academic year, and most of them are no longer in Manipur.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the bench that the list of students had been provided to the committee, and the committee was currently reviewing it.
The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the counsel, “Why can't you move the high court? The Manipur High Court has a Chief Justice now, approach him.”
Arguing on behalf of Manipur University Eimi Welfare Society and others, Arora emphasized that students were losing valuable time, and six months had already passed in the academic session due to the violence in the state, prompting them to move elsewhere.
Mehta acknowledged the issue, stating that it needed to be addressed. He suggested that the petitioners' counsel join the apex court-appointed committee as a party in the matter.
The bench, however, directed Mehta and the Advocate General of Manipur to examine the issue and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Monday.