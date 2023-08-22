Home
Homeindia

SC sets aside Kerala HC order suspending trial court conviction of Lakshadweep MP Faizal

'Approach of Kerala HC was erroneous in suspending conviction, sentence of MP Mohammed Faizal in attempt to murder case,' the SC added.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 07:43 IST

The Supreme Court has asked the Kerala High Court to decide the appeal of Lakshadweep administration against suspension of conviction of MP Mohammed Faizal in 6 weeks, reported PTI.

"Approach of Kerala HC was erroneous in suspending conviction, sentence of MP Mohammed Faizal in attempt to murder case," the SC added.

On January 11, 2023, Faizal and three others were sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each by a sessions court in Kavaratti in Kerala for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of the late union minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

More to follow...

(Published 22 August 2023, 07:43 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtKerala High Court

