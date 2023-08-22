SC sets aside Kerala HC order suspending trial court conviction of Lakshadweep MP Faizal

"Approach of Kerala HC was erroneous in suspending conviction, sentence of MP Mohammed Faizal in attempt to murder case," the SC added.

On January 11, 2023, Faizal and three others were sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each by a sessions court in Kavaratti in Kerala for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of the late union minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

More to follow...