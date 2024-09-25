SC asks Maharashtra govt to hold meeting with CJ on redevelopment of Bombay HC annexe building

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra chief secretary to hold a meeting with the chief justice of the Bombay High Court and other judges for taking a decision on re-development of a PWD and annexe buildings adjacent to the present iconic high court building in Mumbai for shifting some courtrooms and other facilities there.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on September 23 laid the foundation stone of the Bombay High Court’s new complex in Mumbai’s Bandra region.

The apex court, which is hearing a suo motu case titled as 'Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court', was of the view that till the time, the new high court building comes up at Bandra, some of the facilities needed to be shifted to a PWD building adjacent to the present high court premises.