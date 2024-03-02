SC asks Parliament to bring period of limitation for arbitrator appointment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has suggested Parliament to bring in an amendment to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 prescribing a specific period of limitation within which a party may move the court for making an application for appointment of arbitrators.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pointed out that in many other matters, it has been observed that the Limitation Act has to be applied as "a result of legislative vacuum as there is no statutory prescription regarding the time limit".

"We would again like to reiterate that the period of three years (under Section 137 of the Limitation Act) is an unduly long period and goes against the very spirit of the Arbitration Act, which provides for expeditious resolution of commercial disputes within a time-bound manner," the bench said.