<p>New DeIhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday asked all the states and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territories">Union territories</a> to apprise it as to why a scheme for rehabilitation of victims of acid attacks through jobs in government departments or agencies have not been formulated.</p>.<p>"If there are logistical issues in providing govt <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/employment">employment</a> to victims of acid attacks the state govts could formulate policy to pay subsistence allowance to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/acid-attack">acid attack</a> victims," a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.</p>.<p>The court was hearing a plea filed by Shaheen Malik, an acid attack survivor, seeking directions to states and authorities for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rehabilitation">rehabilitation</a> of those affected by it.</p>.<p>The court said, if logistical issues arise in providing such employment, the concerned state governments should consider proposing payment of an honorarium equivalent to subsistence allowance to the victims until suitable rehabilitation measures are implemented.</p>.Need some harsher approach in dealing with acid attack case: Supreme Court.<p>On the petitioner's request, the bench appointed senior advocate Sidharth Luthra as a pro bono lawyer to represent her.</p>.<p>Earlier, the court granted one final opportunity to state governments and Union Territories to comply with the directions issued in its order January 27, 2026, especially the effective measures for acid attack victims.</p>.<p>The court also emphasized for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/high-courts">High Courts</a> to ensure closer monitoring and fixing timelines for trial courts in dealing with such cases.</p>.<p>The bench also asked HCs to file affidavits indicating the time frame within which pending trials are likely to conclude. The court said that the case will be taken up for hearing, after the concerned authorities and HCs file their updated status reports on trial timelines and victim support mechanisms.</p>